Nirmala Sitaraman praises CM Yogi Adityanath for making UP 'safe for women'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While launching Mission Shakti 3.0, a women empowerment programme of the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman elaborated at length on diligence and sincerity as the attributes coming handy for women when entrusted with a task.

"And, this is the speciality of women," she said at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow after the launch of the campaign. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

All praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Sitaraman said the Uttar Pradesh government was executing all central schemes with the same vigour. UP government's 'Mission Shakti' campaign focuses on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union finance minister referred to the recent reshuffling of the Union Council of Ministers, saying that more and more women were being inducted as ministers taking the number to 11 in the Modi cabinet.

Addressing women self-help groups, the Union Minister said, "The central government gives money for storage facilities in villages. I would request all women SHGs to utilise this opportunity and build a storage facility in villages so that things produced locally can be stored

Heaping praises on Chief Minister Adityanath for his "energy" and "capacity to work", Sitharaman said the UP CM must have visited every district of state at least 10 times during the last 4 years.

"I congratulate him for making women feel safe in the state, for the overall development, and for law and order," she added.

"In the coming days, UP will move with such speed that the role of women will be clearly visible. Your future is bright, and the coming days are absolutely promising and bright with such a chief minister," she added.

The Union minister said UP was the only state where women were appointed 'bank mitra' and they were posted in every village to render banking services. "This will take the progressive idea ahead," she said.

Referring to the announcement regarding the defence corridor, Sitaraman said that there was a bit of hesitation when the defence corridor was announced for Uttar Pradesh. Industrial climate prevailed in many states like TN, Gujarat, Haryana and others. While agriculture and MSME were more important to UP. But today, the CM had shown it by doing it, said the minister.

She exhorted other states to come to UP to see how infrastructure was developed.

Addressing the event, Adityanath said 'Mission Shakti' would make the state and the country more capable.

Referring to the recent panchayat elections in the state, Adityanath said women had become village pradhans and block pramukhs at many places.