STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 60 cities added to aviation route since 2016

Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh got air connectivity with Delhi and Mumbai on Friday. It will be connected to Indore and Hyderabad next week.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers at Dumna airport in Jabalpur on Friday

Passengers at Dumna airport in Jabalpur on Friday | PTI

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh got air connectivity with Delhi and Mumbai on Friday. It will be connected to Indore and Hyderabad next week. Bhavnagar in Gujarat got connected with Delhi, Surat and other cities, when a private airline launched 14 new flights on Friday. 

Over 60 smaller cities have been added to the country’s aviation map under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme, which was launched in 2016, with a view to enable air operations on unserved routes connecting regional areas, promote balanced regional growth and make flying affordable for masses.

Flagging off flights on Friday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Aviation, that was a distant dream for the common people, is now becoming accessible. In the last 35 days, we have commenced operations of 44 new flights in Madhya Pradesh, of which 26 aircraft movements have been attributed solely to Jabalpur.”

Budget carrier Indigo said that after Bhopal and Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior will be the third and fourth stations in Madhya Pradesh. Spicejet announced 14 new flights including 12 industry-first non-stop flights. While SpiceJet will be the first airline to connect Bhavnagar-Delhi, Bhavnagar-Surat, Gwalior-Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai, Pune-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun, the airline will also launch a non-stop flight connecting Bhavnagar with Mumbai. A spokesperson said it is one of the major regional player operating 63 daily flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

On August 12, Bareilly in UP got a flight connecting Mumbai. On March 8, it became the 56th airport to commence operations under the UDAN scheme. On August 4, the first direct flight between Imphal and Shillong was flagged off.

Ministry officials said more than 360 of a total of 780 awarded routes have started connecting smaller cities and metros. A senior official said over 100 airports and heliports are to be developed by 2024. Nine airports have been developed in 2019-20 and 26 are to be developed in 2020-21. Twenty each are to be developed in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

New cities on aviation map

  1.  Bihar: Darbhanga
  2.  Gujarat: Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kandla, Mundra, Porbandar
  3.  Karnataka: Belagavi, Hubbali, Mysuru, Vidyanagar, Kalaburgi, Bidar
  4.  Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior, Jabalpur
  5.  Maharashtra: Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Nanded, Ozar
  6.  Rajasthan: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh
  7.  Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Hindon
  8.  Uttarakhand: Pantnagar, Pithoragarh, Sahastradhara, Chinyalisaur, Gaucher, New Tehri
  9.  Assam: Jorhat, Lilabari, Tezpur
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian aviation route
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp