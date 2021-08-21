STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Terrorists frustrated with our popularity': Jammu & Kashmir BJP chief receives terror threat

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP president also condemned the killing of party functionaries by terrorists in the Union Territory, saying they want to create fear among the people.

Published: 21st August 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu & Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina

Jammu & Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistan-based terrorists are frustrated with the BJP's growing popularity and are conspiring to derail the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir, senior party leader Ravinder Raina asserted on Saturday and said "intelligence agencies" have informed that a terror outfit has issued a threat against him.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP president also condemned the killing of party functionaries by terrorists in the Union Territory, saying they want to create fear among the people. The BJP also claimed that 23 of its members have been killed in the last two years in Jammu and Kashmir.

In this month, terrorists killed two BJP functionaries -- Javeed Ahmad Dar on August 17 in Kulgam and Ghulam Rasool Dar on August 10 in Anantnag. Dar's wife was also killed in the attack. "I was informed by intelligence agencies about a threat statement of TRF (The Resistance Front) on social media against me. I was asked to stay alert although all necessary measures have been taken to counter the threat," Raina told PTI.

TRF is an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). However, the BJP leader said he was least bothered by such threats which have become a routine. In April, he had received a call and a video message from a Pakistani mobile number with the caller introducing himself as a LeT commander and threatening him.

"This shows the frustration in the ranks of the Pakistan-based terrorists over the growing popularity of the BJP, especially in the Valley. During my recent visit, thousands of people welcomed me in South Kashmir and took part in our rallies which has left the terror groups frustrated," Raina said.

He said the condemnable attacks on innocent BJP members were the outcome of the frustration on the part of the terrorists who want to derail the peace process and create fear among the local population.

The BJP is not going to be cowed down by such threats and will continue to work for peace, progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir under the mission of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', Raina said.

He said the BJP is gaining ground across Jammu and Kashmir and is going to form the next government whenever the assembly elections are held. "Anti-national elements are frightened and they will not be spared," the BJP's J&K chief said.

