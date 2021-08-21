STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches third phase of 'Mission Shakti' in Uttar Pradesh

The Union minister said the Centre is promoting women-led development, and the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all those programmes with the same vigour.

Published: 21st August 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 03:39 PM

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: When a woman gets encouragement and opportunity, she does not feel shy, and once she becomes a part of a task, she gives her best, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday during the launch of the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' here.

"And, this is the speciality of women," she said at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow after the launch of the campaign. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

The Union minister said the Centre was promoting women-led development, and the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all those programmes with the same vigour. UP government's 'Mission Shakti' campaign focuses on ensuring safety and dignity of women and girls.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union finance minister said, "When I was the defence minister, a small beginning was made to admit girls in the UP Sainik School in Lucknow. This opened up the possibility of getting admission to the National Defence Academy, and subsequently becoming a directly commissioned officer in the Army, Navy, Air Force or the Coast Guard."

Referring to the recent reshuffling of the Union Council of Ministers, Sitharaman said, "More and more women are being inducted as ministers. There are 11 women ministers in the council of ministers."

Speaking about the nationwide vaccination drive, she said, "There are six vaccines available in India, and we are making it in India, while in many developed countries, there are no vaccines. The vaccine which got permission yesterday (Friday) is for children in the age group of 12 and above."

Addressing women self-help groups, the Union minister said, "The central government gives money for storage facilities in villages. I would request all women SHGs to utilise this opportunity and build a storage facility in villages so that things produced locally can be stored there."

Showering praises on Chief Minister Adityanath for his "energy" and "capacity to work", Sitharaman said, "In five years, he would have visited each district of the state at least 10 times. I congratulate him for making women feel safe in the state, for the overall development, and for law and order."

"In the coming days, UP will move with such speed that the role of women will be clearly visible. Your future is bright, and the coming days are absolutely promising and bright with such a chief minister," she added.

The Union minister said UP is the only state where women have been made 'bank mitra' and they are posted in every village to render banking services. "This will take the progressive idea ahead," she said.

Addressing the event, Adityanath said 'Mission Shakti' will make the state and the country more capable. "No society, state or country can become capable by ignoring half of its population. This campaign of women empowerment is a part of making the state and the country capable. Today (Saturday) 'Mission Shakti' programme was held in all 75 districts of the state, in which 75 women were honoured," he said.

Referring to the recent panchayat elections in the state, Adityanath said women have become village pradhans and block pramukhs at many places. He also extended 'Rakshabandhan' greetings to all women.

Comments

