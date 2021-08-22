STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

721 children in child care institutions of 11 states/UTs contracted COVID-19 since outbreak: RTI

According to the commission's data, no death due to the coronavirus infection has been reported among children residing in CCIs from these 11 states and UTs.

Published: 22nd August 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

COVID children, COVID orphans

Representational image (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 720 children in child care institutions in 11 states and Union Territories have contracted COVID-19 till now and no fatalities have been reported, according to data from the country's apex child rights body.

The data, which was shared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in response to an RTI query from PTI, also stated that 686 children living in child care institutions (CCIs) have been infected with COVID-19 so far this year.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh was the only state out of the 11 states and Union Territories (UTs) to report coronavirus cases among children in CCIs. It had reported 35 cases, according to the data. This year, no coronavirus case has been reported yet from such institutions in Uttar Pradesh, it stated.

According to the commission's data, no death due to the coronavirus infection has been reported among children residing in CCIs from these 11 states and UTs. Out of 721 children in such institutions, who contracted the infection, the highest number was reported from Haryana (288) followed by Tamil Nadu (149) and Bihar (131), according to the data.

It stated that the number of COVID-19 cases among children in CCIs in Mizoram was 46, Karnataka 37, Delhi 19, Telangana seven, Gujarat six, Chandigarh three. No case was reported from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, stated the data of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for 11 states and UTs.

There are 857 CCIs in these states and UTs and 33,695 beneficiaries reside in them, according to government data.

In June, the Women and Child Development Ministry had asked states to make suitable arrangements for isolation facilities within CCIs to take care of children suffering from COVID-19 and prepare a roaster of child psychologists or counsellors to visit the facilities and interact with them.

To ensure institutional support through CCIs, the ministry had also asked states and UTs to organise special inspection drives in collaboration with district magistrates, for assessment of quality care at all CCIs for ascertaining the wellbeing of children.

CCIs were also directed to ensure proper facilities such as clean and hygienic living conditions, basic amenities, quality food and safety for all children from the infection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Child care institutions NCPCR Child care COVID
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp