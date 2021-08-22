One new case takes COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,557 

By PTI

PROT BLAIR: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,557, a health department official said on Sunday.

The new patient has a travel history, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

No one was cured of the disease during the period, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago remained at 7,419.

The Union Territory now has nine active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 3,34,151 people have been inoculated with 1,00,753 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,20,498 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till Saturday, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 4.71 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.60 per cent, the official added.