Rajnath to felicitate armed forces personnel who participated in Tokyo Olympics

The Army Sports Institute has produced has produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medallists, 21 Asian Games medallists, six Youth Games medallists and 13 Arjuna Awardees till date.

Published: 22nd August 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate armed forces personnel who participated in this year's Olympics in Tokyo at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Ministry had said the felicitation event was going to take place on Monday.

Later, it said the minister's visit has been deferred to Tuesday "due to unavoidable circumstances and any inconvenience is deeply regretted."

It noted that all armed forces personnel who represented India in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, including gold medallist javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, are likely to be present on the occasion.

Singh will also interact with budding sportspersons of the ASI and troops during his visit, it stated.

"He will visit the Headquarters of Southern Command. The Raksha Mantri will be accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lieutenant General J S Nain," the ministry said on Sunday.

ASI has produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medallists, 21 Asian Games medallists, six Youth Games medallists and 13 Arjuna Awardees till date, it mentioned.

"Indian Army has always been the backbone of Indian sports - from Major Dhyan Chand to Subedar Neeraj Chopra who etched their names in golden letters in the history of Indian sports," the statement added.

