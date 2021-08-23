12-year-old girl, raped by two minor boys in Rajasthan, delivers baby: Officials

By PTI

JODHPUR: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl, raped by two minor boys in her village school, has delivered a baby in a Jodhpur hospital, an official said on Monday.

The girl delivered the baby on Sunday night after she was admitted to the hospital by her parents, Rajasthan's Child Welfare Committee President Dhanpat Gurjar said, adding both the girl and her baby are fine.

The girl's parents had first taken her to a hospital near their village in Balesar subdivision following the complaint of acute stomach pain by their daughter, he said.

After coming to know of the pregnancy at the hospital, the girl's parents wanted the doctors to abort the fetus there, but the local hospital found the case too complicated and referred the matter to the Jodhpur hospital and also informed the police.

At the Jodhpur hospital, the girl told police and doctors that she had been raped by two boys in her school, said the CWC chief.

Though the police remained tightlipped on the case, the department sources said the two boys, named by the girl, are being interrogated by them.

After coming to know of the case, CWC members met the girl and her parents on Monday and assured them of all possible help in the matter.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights too has taken cognizance of the case and its Chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal too will be visiting the girl and her parents at the hospital.