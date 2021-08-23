Jammu & Kashmir allots 25 kanals land to Amarnath shrine board

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has allotted 25 kanals of land in Srinagar to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which manages the annual Amarnath yatra to cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, on rent of Rs 10 per kanal per annum for a period of 40 years.

The Revenue department in order No 56-JK-(Rev) of 2021 dated 20-8-2021 accorded sanction to grant of 25 kanals of land at Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar in favour of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.

The land has been given on lease of 40 years from the date of taking over the possession on payment of nominal ground rent of Rs 10 per Kanal per annum without charge of any premium subject to the condition that the land shall be used only for the purpose for which it is granted.

The land has been granted to the Amarnath Shrine board for construction of office and Yatra niwas.