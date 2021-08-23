STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalyan Singh cremated with full state honours, Ram temple approach road to be named after him

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani were among those who paid tributes to the departed leader at Narora.

Published: 23rd August 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 06:40 PM

Rajveer Singh while paying his last respects to his father and former Governor Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow

Rajveer Singh while paying his last respects to his father and former Governor Kalyan Singh, in Lucknow. (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the mortal remains of former UP Chief Minister and ex-Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, Kalyan Singh, were consigned to the flames on the banks of the Ganga at Bansi Ghat in Narora in western UP on Monday with full state honours, the UP government announced that they will name the approach road to the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya as 'Kalyan Marg'.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and former Union Minister Uma Bharti were among those who paid tributes to the departed leader at Narora.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in fact had stayed with the mortal remains of Kalyan Singh since the latter's demise due to multi-organ failure at SGPGIMS on Saturday night. Several UP ministers were part of the funeral procession, apart from thousands of supporters and followers.

The last rites were performed by the departed leader's son and BJP MP Rajveer Singh. He was accompanied by his son Sandeep Singh, a minister in the Yogi cabinet.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had announced that the road leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya will be named after Kalyan Singh. Maurya said the decision was made in view of his contribution to the Ram Mandir movement.

ALSO READ | Coming generations will be grateful to Kalyan Singh for contributions to India's cultural regeneration: PM Modi, Amit Shah

The UP government also decided to rename one important road in five districts after Kalyan Singh. These districts were Lucknow, the temple town of Ayodhya, Sangam city Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh, Kalyan Singh's native district.

The public works department will soon complete all the paperwork in this regard and come up with the proposal. All these roads will be called Kalyan Singh Marg for which a cabinet resolution will soon be passed.

When Kalyan Singh's body reached his home district Aligarh on Sunday evening, his supporters demanded that the stadium and airport in the district should also be named after their leader.

As per sources, CM Yogi reportedly assured the people of Aligarh that he will consider their demand.

