Over 57 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
NEW DELHI: More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to state and UTs so far, the Union Health ministry said on Monday.
Another 13,34,620 doses are in the pipeline, the ministry said.
Over 3.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.
The ministry said the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.