STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three Sikh scripture copies, 75 people being flown in from Kabul to India on IAF aircraft 

Nearly 200 more Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are still stranded in Afghanistan, said Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, an organisation coordinating the evacuation efforts.

Published: 23rd August 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

People being vacuated from Kabul by an IAF aircraft.

People being vacuated from Kabul by an IAF aircraft. (File Photo @MEAIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three copies of Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib and 75 people, including 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, are being evacuated from war-ravaged Afghanistan on an IAF plane, people coordinating the evacuation efforts with the Indian government said on Monday.

Nearly 200 more Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are still stranded in Afghanistan, said Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, an organisation coordinating the evacuation efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"These people have taken shelter at the Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul, which is close to the airport," he added. Announcing the evacuation flight, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to say, "Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are being escorted to the IAF aircraft at Kabul Airport. Forty-six Afghan Hindus and Sikhs along with stranded Indian nationals are blessed to return on the same flight."

ALSO READ | Centre to brief leaders of political parties on developments in Afghanistan

"Seventy-five people are on the flight. Three Guru Granth Sahib ji are also being brought to India," Chandhok said.

Referring to those still stranded in Kabul, he said the 10-kilometre-long drive to the international airport from the Gurdwara Karte Parwan through various checkpoints is one of the biggest challenges in the rescue efforts.

Around 100 more Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are likely to be evacuated in a couple of hours, Chandhok added.

The evacuation of these 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus at such a challenging time is a big relief for us, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, which is also coordinating with the Indian government in the evacuation mission.

"US security forces escorted these people to the Kabul airport," he said.

ALSO WATCH:

India on Monday brought back 146 citizens on four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft amid the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

On Sunday, it had evacuated 392 individuals from Kabul on three flights.

Among them were 24 Afghan Sikhs, including two Afghan MPs -- Narinder Singh Khalsa and Anarkali Kaur Honaryar -- and their families.

India is carrying out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF Taliban in Afghanistan Afghanistan Crisis Indians in Afghanistan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp