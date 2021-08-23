STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will accept caste-based census if all parties agree: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee's statement came at the backdrop of a 10-party delegation from Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to push for a caste-based census.

Published: 23rd August 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will accept a nationwide caste-based census if all political parties reach a consensus on the matter.

Banerjee's statement came at the backdrop of a 10-party delegation from Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to push for a caste-based census.

"When there will be a discussion and if a consensus is reached, I will not have any problem accepting it. I will not fight if all political parties and states reach a consensus. Let political parties, the CMs and the Central government reach a consensus," Banerjee said.

She declined to say much on the issue, saying that sentiments differ from one state to the other.

Banerjee said, "Nitish-ji has put up his questions on this issue. Let's see how others react to it."

Statistics about different castes will help in formulating development schemes effectively as many of them have not benefitted so far in line with their actual population, the Bihar CM has said.

The BJP leadership has so far not taken a categorical stand on the issue which has been lapped up by a number of regional parties, many of them its rivals in different states.

With census being the Union's prerogative, it is now up to the Centre to take a call on the demand.

There is a view that a caste census will bring the Mandal politics to the centre stage of politics and can be an effective weapon in the hands of regional parties to counter the BJP's Hindutva and welfare planks, the twin issues used by the saffron party to make inroads into the OBC vote bank at the expense of state-based parties.

The caste-based census has not taken place in the country since British rule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Caste census Caste census in India census Nitish Kumar Narendra Modi
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp