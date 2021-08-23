STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will attend all-party meet on Afghanistan crisis, says Mamata Banerjee

The Centre has called for an all-party meeting on August 26 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover.

Published: 23rd August 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that representatives of the ruling TMC in the state would be attending the all-party meeting called by the Centre to discuss the Afghanistan crisis.

"We will definitely be attending Thursday's all-party meeting on Afghanistan, called by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)," the TMC supremo told reporters at the state secretariat.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

The central government's briefing is expected to focus on India's evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as the government's assessment of the developing situation in Afghanistan.

