STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With Mamata needing to get elected and almost no Covid in seven seats, TMC insists on by-polls

The poll panel has already asked all political parties to share their opinions on whether by-elections can be conducted considering the present pandemic situation. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Armed with the state health department's report revealing either zero or negligible Covid-19 cases in seven Assembly constituencies where by-elections are yet to be held, the ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to approach the Election Commission seeking immediate by-polls.

"By-elections in Bengal are important to us because Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have to get elected within six months and the deadline is November 5. Now, BJP is playing the dirty game of trying to postpone the by-polls citing Covid-19 pandemic to force the CM to resign," a senior TMC leader said.

Jangipur, Shamsherganj and Shantipur Assembly constituencies recorded zero Covid-19 cases and Bhowanipore, Khardah, Gosaba and Dinhata have recorded only one or two Covid cases daily for the past few days.

The poll panel has already asked all political parties to share their opinions on whether by-elections can be conducted considering the present pandemic situation. 

TMC sources said the BJP leadership in Bengal have already decided to oppose the by-elections citing the Covid-19 pandemic and say the poll panel's decision to seek the opinion of all political parties may delay the process.

ALSO READ | TJS George Column - The time has come, warns Mamata Banerjee

In Bengal, 600 to 700 Covid positive cases are being reported every day and the daily death toll has come down to 8-10. Two months ago, the scenario was grim as the state used to record 1700 to 2,000 new Covid cases every day and the number of daily deaths used to be between 35 and 45.

CM Mamata had been defeated in Nandigram by her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari, who defected to the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections. She is supposed to contest from Bhowanipore Assembly constituency, her erstwhile seat from where she was elected in 2011 and 2016.

After coming to power for third straight term, Mamata had blamed the BJP and the poll panel for the spike in Covid infections in the state that she said was caused by the decision to conduct the Assembly elections in eight phases.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES | Why this West Bengal BJP MLA can't afford protection of central forces

"All BJP heavyweights visited Bengal every day and addressed mega rallies during the election in which Covid protocols were grossly flouted. Now the situation is much better and under control but the BJP is trying to play a new trick to force the CM to resign," a TMC leader said.

BJP leaders in Bengal have decided to stick to their stance. "Hundreds of people are still getting infected every day in the state and experts are warning about the third wave. We are against by-election at this hour of crisis," said a BJP leader.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Bhowanipore WB by-polls West Bengal by-polls
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp