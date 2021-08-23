Women persecuted for suspected witchcraft tie rakhi on doctor who stood by them

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Raipur-based doctor and rationalist, who has been relentlessly raising his voice against the practice of women being beaten ruthlessly and socially boycotted for suspected witchcraft, was thanked by the victims a day after Raksha Bandhan.

The women came together to tie the sacred thread 'Raksha Sutra' on Dr Dinesh Mishra, 56, an ophthalmologist, who also runs an organisation Andhshraddha Nirmoolan Samiti that has been campaigning against social evils for over two decades.

"Doctor sahab emerged as the last ray of hope for us. We all prayed for his long prosperous life and extended our gratefulness as he continued his battle against the evil practices. We are delighted to have tied rakhi on him," the women victims stated.

A recipient of the Union Government's national award for commendable efforts on promoting scientific temper in 2007, Dr Mishra began a crusade against witchcraft (also called tohni) and other inhuman social practices by holding lectures to create awareness at schools, in various social organisations and among the villagers.

He raised the issue at a United Nation programme in Geneva. He has not just been fighting again social evils but remains at the forefront in offering treatment and seeking rehabilitation of these victims too.