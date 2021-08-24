STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After skipping Article 370 in joint statement, Gupkar brainstorming on future course

It would be for the first time since formation of Gupkar Alliance in October last year that the second rung leadership of the six parties would also be attending the meeting.

Published: 24th August 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:12 AM

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:   After the top leadership of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) came under severe criticism for skipping Article 370 reference in a joint statement of 19 parties, the six-party grouping would meet on Tuesday to chalk out future strategy for Article 370’s restoration.

The leaders of PAGD would be meeting at NC president Farooq Abdullah’s Gupkar residence in Srinagar.

“Not only the top leadership of the six-party grouping, but also the middle rung leaders of the constituent parties have also been invited for the meeting for larger interaction and wider consultation,” PAG convenor and NC MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said.

About 100 leaders of the six political parties are expected to attend the meet, which is scheduled to start at 11 am.

“The second and middle rung leadership of the parties have been invited for the meeting to seek their views on how to go ahead and continue to strive for restoration of August 5, 2019 constitutional position of J&K,” another leader said.

The leader said in view of Covid-19 situation, the PAGD could not hold a bigger meeting involving more leaders but now that the situation has improved, the leadership decided to invite more leaders.

Another PAGD leader said the administration had raised a query that in view of Covid-19 situation large gathering cannot be allowed.  

The meeting will give a clear picture of whether the alliance would launch a public movement to press the centre to restore Article 370 or wait for the Supreme Court verdict.

