STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam govt signs MoU with banks, MFIs to give relief to poor women borrowers

Waving off the microfinance loans of women was a poll promise of the ruling BJP.

Published: 24th August 2021 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 38 microfinance institutions (MFI) and banks to give relief to poor women borrowers.

Waving off the microfinance loans of women was a poll promise of the ruling BJP.

“With a view to providing succour to poor women borrowers who are not able to return the loan amount of MFIs, the Finance Department of the Government of Assam signed an MoU with MFIs for implementation of Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS), 2021…” an official statement said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present, described the MoU as historic.

“Borrowers who have been repaying regularly with Zero Days Past Due will be provided a one-time incentive to the extent of their outstanding balance, subject to a cap of Rs 25K. The state government will pay the overdue amount for accounts which are overdue but not NPA,” Sarma tweeted.

He further wrote: “Borrowers who are stressed, destitute & whose accounts have become NPA will need to apply through a format verified & certified by the lender. Govt will consider providing partial relief or full relief based on the detailed evaluation.”

Stating that up to June, 2021, there were 14 lakh microfinance borrowers in the state, he said the new scheme would involve Rs 12,000 crore credit portfolio, out of which the state government would be required to expend around Rs 7,200 crore.

Detailing the MoU provisions, the CM said relief under the scheme shall be extended to all borrowers to the extent of loans from up to 3 lenders and for loan amounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh only. To become eligible for the scheme, the borrowers will have to fulfill eligibility or non-eligibility conditions as laid down in the guidelines, he said.

The CM said many people in the state were stressed by private money lenders. Keeping this in view, the state government decided to promote borrowing through MFI and banks which carry out their operations strictly adhering to RBI guidelines.

Sarma urged the MFIs and the banks to maintain fair practice code of the RBI while disbursing loans in the future. At the same time, he called upon the people to ensure judicious utilization of borrowed money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
microfinance institutions micro finance Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam BJP poll promise
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp