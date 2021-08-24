STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assets created in last 70 years being sold: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government's privatisation plan was aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and P. Chidambaram address media at a press conference, in New Delhi.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and P. Chidambaram address media at a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the move of the government to monetise its assets across key sectors, saying all assets created in the last 70 years are being sold.

Addressing a press conference here with former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, he said the BJP has claimed that nothing happened in India for 70 years, but now all assets created in all these years are being sold.

Gandhi alleged that the Modi government's privatisation plan was aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs.

​ALSO READ | Legalised loot, organised plunder: Congress on Centre's new National Monetisation Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors -- from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums.

As many as 25 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, including ones at Chennai, Bhopal, Varanasi and Vadodara, as well as 40 railway stations, 15 railway stadiums and an unidentified number of railway colonies have been identified for getting private investments.

