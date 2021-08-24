STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Pragya Thakur dubs fuel price rise-inflation talk as Congress 'propaganda'

Mocking Thakur for her statement on price rise, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja sarcastically asked if Congress was responsible for floods and Nehru's speech responsible for inflation.

Published: 24th August 2021 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, on Tuesday dismissed the talk about the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel and inflation as nothing, but a "propaganda" on part of the Congress.

She was speaking at a function of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated a pump house as well as flagged off new civic buses.

These people spread propaganda that diesel and petrol have become expensive. This inflation is nothing else but the mindset of the Congress and merely propaganda, Thakur said in Hindi.

During her address at the event, she also hailed the CM for introducing pollution-free vehicles in the state capital, reminiscing that earlier handkerchiefs used to cover the face during autorickshaw rides would get blackened with grime and dust generated during journey.

Mocking Thakur for her statement on price rise, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted, "Congress is responsible for floods? Nehru's speech responsible for inflation? If facing a problem, go to Afghanistan? Now, MP Pragya Thakur is saying that inflation is nothing but the propaganda of Congress' mindset. Send all to the mental hospital soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragya Thakur Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Pragya Thakur
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp