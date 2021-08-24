BrahMos missiles likely to be manufactured in Lko node of UP Defence Corridor

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP is likely to manufacture the next generation BrahMos missile at the defence corridor as BrahMos Aerospace’s CEO and MD Dr Sudhir Kumar Misra led a delegation to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

Mishra also forwarded a letter to UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) CEO and Additional Chief Secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi seeking 200 acre land for the project under the Defence Corridor for making the BrahMos missile.

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile is the only unique, precise and state-of-the-art cruise missile designed, developed and produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture of DRDO, Government of India and NPOM, Government of Russia.

The missile is based on the technology of Russia's P-800 Oniks cruise missile. About 500 engineers and technical people will get direct employment in the BrahMos Production Centre which is likely to be built by investing Rs 300 crores on the land to be allotted for making BrahMos missiles at Lucknow node, said

the official sources.

Moreover, around 5,000 people will get indirect employment and 10,000 will get work through the production centre. The work of setting up the BrahMos Production Centre was on the anvil, said the sources.

The government sources claimed that over 100 BrahMos missiles were planned to be built in the next three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Defence Corridor project in UP during the Investors' Summit in February, 2018. Further, it was announced that the defence corridor would be developed across the state through six nodal districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Agra, and Aligarh.

According to UPEIDA officials, around 29 companies had already submitted their proposals to the government for setting up factories in the Aligarh node and requested to provide land for the same.

Similarly, 11 companies in Lucknow node, six in the Jhansi node, eight in Kanpur node have sought land for setting up their manufacturing units.

Acting on the proposals received from various companies, UPEDIA has so far allotted 55.4 hectares of land in Aligarh node to 19 global firms. About four acres of land has been allotted to two firms in Kanpur node and 15 acres of land to a company in Jhansi. In Lucknow node, the state government has agreed to allot 200 acres of land for Brahmos Production Centre.

As per UPEIDA officials, over 65 big companies have requested the UP government to provide land for setting up their manufacturing units under the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

