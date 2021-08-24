STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC concludes hearing of misappropriation case against Suvendu Adhikari, reserves order

Published: 24th August 2021 10:27 AM

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High court on Monday concluded hearing a petition by Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP and his brother in connection with a case of alleged misappropriation of relief materials against them.

Justice Kausik Chanda reserved the judgement on their petition seeking quashing of proceedings against them in the matter following conclusion of pleadings by the petitioner and the state.

Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu have been named in an FIR in connection with alleged misappropriation of relief materials at Contai in Purba Medinipur district, following which they moved the high court.

Lawyers for the Adhikaris have claimed that Suvendu has been falsely implicated because he has joined a rival political party and has subsequently been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

Suvendu, a former minister in the previous Mamata Banerjee government, had joined the BJP leaving the Trinamool Congress in December 2020 ahead of the assembly election held earlier this year.

