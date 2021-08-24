Three terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Sopore

By ANI

SOPORE: Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Tuesday, police said.

The police recovered arms and ammunition besides other incriminating material from the site of the encounter.

"#SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 03). #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Operation over. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

The clash between the terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Tuesday when the on-duty police came under attack from heavily-armed terrorists. The forces retaliated.

"#Encounter has started at #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the police informed through a tweet earlier.

As the encounter continued, two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces.

"#SoporeEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the tweet said.

Investigation into the encounter and affiliation of the slain terrorists is underway. More details are awaited.