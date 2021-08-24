STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trinamool advertised 'Sabuj Sathi' scheme in Bengal civil service exam: BJP

The ruling party denied the charge and said that the question was meant to test the knowledge of the candidates about a universally acclaimed project.

Published: 24th August 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Monday accused the TMC government of advertising one of its pet projects through a question in West Bengal Civil Service Examination, which was held on the previous day.

The ruling party denied the charge and said that the question was meant to test the knowledge of the candidates about a universally acclaimed project.

"Hell broke loose when UPSC exam paper featured question on WB post poll violence. Now that WBCS exam paper advertises WB Govt pet scheme, let's see how pseudo intellectuals would twist the narrative," Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted.

The question sought to know from the candidates that students of which classes are eligible to benefit from the state government's 'Sabuj Sathi' scheme, under which bicycles are distributed among pupils to curtail dropout rates.

Adhikari also referred to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent criticism of a UPSC question on post-poll violence in West Bengal.

She had alleged that the question was prepared on the behalf of the BJP.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh denied Adhikari's allegations, and said, "There is nothing wrong if a universally acclaimed project is referred to in a question on current affairs for West Bengal Civil Services candidates. The scheme has benefitted lakhs of students."

"However, the reference to the alleged post-poll violence in the UPSC exam was politically motivated. Our CM had justifiably condemned that," he added.

