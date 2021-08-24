STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two top Lashkar commanders shot dead in Srinagar

Talking to media, IGP-Kashmir Vijay Kumar said acting on input, 10 policemen in civvies went to Aloochi Bagh area of Srinagar.

Published: 24th August 2021 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:07 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  On a day two top commanders of Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF were killed in a gunfight in Srinagar on Monday, Army’s Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Y K Joshi said terrorists, who are ready to accept their mistakes and want to surrender, would be welcomed with open arms. 

“They cordoned off the area and challenged the militants. The militants fired and in the retaliatory firing both the terrorists were killed,” he said.

Kumar said Abbas claimed himself to be chief of TRF and Saqib was his deputy. Police maintain that TRF is a shadow group of Lashkar. Asked whether the duo was involved in all killings in Srinagar, IGP said, “Yes, definitely. Saqib was carrying out killings on the directions of Abbas.” Abbas and Saqib figured in the list of wanted terrorists released by police earlier this year.  

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Y K Joshi said: “Over time, we have observed that the families and loved ones of terrorists are pleading with them to abandon the gun culture, the cycle of violence and return to their families.” Joshi was at Mansbal Lake Park area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal to attend a function to observe 23rd anniversary of the homecoming of 23 boys, who were forced to pick up arms but were rescued. He said the army will make all efforts to seek and facilitate surrenders even when troops are in the midst of intense operations.

“The Indian army is there to give a second chance to any youth who accepts his mistakes, wants to surrender and come back to the mainstream. We want youth to come back to the mainstream. We always welcome them with open arms,” Lt Gen Joshi said.

Asserting that the Indian Army gives importance to human rights when conducting anti-terrorism operations, he said, “We ensure we use minimum force and there is minimum collateral damage.” “We the uniformed forces are here to save lives and not to take them,” he added. 

