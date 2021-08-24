STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP reports just 28 Covid cases in 24 hours as downward trend continues

However, Tuesday’s number is four times more than that of Monday when the state had reported just seven cases.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

A team of Lucknow Municipal Corporation sprays disinfectant during the weekend lockdown

File photo fo civic workers spraying disinfectant during the weekend lockdown. (ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP has reported just 28 cases during the last 24 hours with 14 districts having zero active cases. There has been no death due to Covid in the state for the last three days. Now the tally of total active cases stands at 352.

However, Tuesday’s number is four times more than that of Monday when the state had reported just seven cases, the lowest since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March 2020. The state capital Lucknow reported the first positive Covid case on March 11, 2020, while the maximum cases in the city were witnessed on April 16, 2021, when the city had reported 6,598 fresh cases during the second wave.

The average number of samples tested in the state capital remains at 14,000 samples per day while to date more than 49 lakh samples have been tested in Lucknow. The state capital has 26 active covid19 cases at the moment.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya will soon be a solar city, future needs to be met through green power

UP’s 14 districts, which have zero cases, include Aligarh, Auraiyya, Badaun, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Unnao.

In Uttar Pradesh, an average of 2.5 lakh tests are being conducted on daily basis. The positivity rate is around 0.01% and the rate of recovery is 98.6%, the highest in the country. During the last 24 hours, 1,56,524 samples were tested in the state. In all 58 districts, there was no fresh case of Covid whereas in 17 districts, the cases were in single-digit during the last 24 hours.

High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the Active Caseload in the most populous state to 352, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just zero.

CM Yogi Adityanath cautioned the people of the state amid the studies suggesting the threat of the third wave in and around October. The CM called upon the people of the state to be more careful and cautious and follow the COVID protocol as the lockdown was totally lifted in the state.

Despite registering a steady decline in the number of fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh has been pushing for more testing, tracing, and treatment. Under the state’s ‘Covid Control Model’, Covid-19 testing has been one of the most effective weapons against the pandemic. Uttar Pradesh has conducted over 7.07 crore samples so far followed by Maharashtra’s 5.22 crore.

