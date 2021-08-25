STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Afghanistan crisis, counter terrorism among issues discussed in BRICS meet

Also, it was the first time that representatives of India and China came on one platform after the Taliban took over the reins in Afghanistan.

Published: 25th August 2021 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Tuesday chaired the meeting of National Security Advisors of BRICS nations virtually where discussions ranged from Afghanistan to counter-terrorism and international peace and security. The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when the security situation in Afghanistan is tense.

Also, it was the first time that representatives of India and China came on one platform after the Taliban took over the reins in Afghanistan. Beijing has said it would recognise the Taliban government, a decision taken after a delegation of Taliban leaders met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last month. 

The meeting, chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, saw representatives of all member states participate. India last week had said the discussions in the meeting would be held in accordance with India’s priorities as the chair.

Before the meeting, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said China hoped it can play a balanced role in the dynamic situation in Afghanistan to ensure steady transition and help Afghanistan move towards development. Sources said discussions in the meeting revolved around strengthening security cooperation among member countries.

“Considerable attention was paid to the heightened risk of growth of illegal drug production and trafficking in the region. It was agreed that concerned agencies in BRICS countries will enhance their cooperation in this area,” a statement from the Union Ministry of External Affairs said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Security Advisors BRICS Taliban
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp