Afghanistan crisis, counter terrorism among issues discussed in BRICS meet

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday chaired the meeting of National Security Advisors of BRICS nations virtually where discussions ranged from Afghanistan to counter-terrorism and international peace and security. The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when the security situation in Afghanistan is tense.

Also, it was the first time that representatives of India and China came on one platform after the Taliban took over the reins in Afghanistan. Beijing has said it would recognise the Taliban government, a decision taken after a delegation of Taliban leaders met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last month.

The meeting, chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, saw representatives of all member states participate. India last week had said the discussions in the meeting would be held in accordance with India’s priorities as the chair.

Before the meeting, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said China hoped it can play a balanced role in the dynamic situation in Afghanistan to ensure steady transition and help Afghanistan move towards development. Sources said discussions in the meeting revolved around strengthening security cooperation among member countries.

“Considerable attention was paid to the heightened risk of growth of illegal drug production and trafficking in the region. It was agreed that concerned agencies in BRICS countries will enhance their cooperation in this area,” a statement from the Union Ministry of External Affairs said.