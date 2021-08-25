Arrest warrant against former Jharkhand CM's advisor Sunil Tiwary in sexual harassment case

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A Ranchi Court has issued an arrest warrant Sunil Tiwari -- political advisor of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi -- for sexually harassing an 18-year-old tribal girl. Tiwari is likely to be arrested at any point in time as the arrest warrant has already been received by the investigating officer.

The girl in her FIR alleged that Tiwari forced her into having physical relations with him and threatened to kill her if anyone learned about this. She has also recorded her statement before the court under Section 164 after undergoing medical tests.

The girl, according to police, shared the ordeal with her parents a few days ago following which they decided to file FIR in this regard.

Meanwhile, The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has issued a notice to Jharkhand DGP and Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, after the father of the girl filed a complaint alleging that the police took his daughter away and presented her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) without mentioning any reason.

The girl's father alleged the police took his family members away from their house on Independence Day without informing him about their whereabouts. The girl was later produced before the CWC on August 16. It was claimed she had been staying at the residence of Tiwari for an "unusually long time" despite not being a family member.

Marandi, when asked, alleged the FIR was filed against Tiwary after the latter knocked on the door of the apex court demanding a direction to the Mumbai High Court to hear the matter related to allegations of sexual exploitation against the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

