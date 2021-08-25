STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to contest 2022 Punjab polls under Amarinder Singh's leadership, says Harish Rawat

A section of Punjab Congress leaders expressed their resentment over Amarinder Singh to party high command.

Published: 25th August 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 02:10 PM

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Amid the fresh turmoil in Punjab Congress, AICC in charge of the state Harish Rawat said the party will contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Briefing mediapersons after a meeting with a delegation of Punjab Ministers and MLAs at his residence here, Rawat said, "We will contest 2022 Punjab elections under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh."

Earlier, he said that the party had an idea of turning up of possible issues after the organisation changes in the state unit. However, he said that Congress will look into the matter and find a solution.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "This thing happens in the party. When we brought in changes in the PCC, we had an idea about possible issues that may turn up. We will find a solution. Everyone trusts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But suddenly what has happened, why a large number of MLAs are disappointed. We will look into the matter and try to resolve it."

A section of Punjab Congress leaders expressed their resentment over Amarinder Singh to party high command. They demanded the removal of him as chief minister citing his working style is harming the party and the state.

This internal feud pours in just days after Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on August 11 raised his concerns in front of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi regarding the recent statements made by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after his appointment to the post.

According to party sources, Amarinder Singh had 'complained' to Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu's criticism of his government is not good for its smooth functioning and gives a bad impression in the public domain.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed as president of the party's Punjab unit ahead of Assembly elections due next year.

Sidhu's appointment came after months of infighting in the state unit as the former cricket started had openly rebelled against Captain Amarinder Singh's government over several issues.

Besides Sidhu, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. 

