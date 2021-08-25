STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know

There are options on the CoWIN website to correct wrong inputs like ID numbers or spelling errors along with others. Here is a tutorial...

Published: 25th August 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

CoWIN App

Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Did you know that now you can download your Covid vaccine certificate on WhatsApp? While vaccination against the pandemic is going on in full swing, many people are left confused about using the multiple options that are available on the CoWIN website.

These range from correcting wrong inputs like ID numbers or initials to changing a person to another phone number. We break down for you some of the key features available on the CoWIN portal.

How to receive Covid-19 vaccine certificate through WhatsApp:

Save the MyGov Corona Helpdesk number 9013151515 to your Phone Contacts

Open the number on WhatsApp and send "Covid certificate"

A reply will confirm that a one-time password (OTP) has been sent via SMS to the user.

Enter the OTP and the chatbot will display the names of individuals registered from the number in a sequence. All that needs to be done is to send the corresponding number against the person's name whose certificate you want to access.

The portal will soon send you the certificate in the PDF format on WhatsApp.

How to merge phone numbers used by the same person:

Some people would have used multiple phone numbers to register for either dose of the vaccine. The problem with doing so is that he/she will end up receiving two certificates of the same first dose. Here is how one can merge multiple mobile numbers to receive the final certificate.

Log in to the Cowin portal through the number used for getting the first dose

Go to the 'Raise an Issue' button and choose 'Merge my multiple dose #1 certificates to get the final vaccination certificate'

Enter the Reference ID from the first certificate and date of vaccination in the vacant space against 'Vaccination Dose #1'

Fill the space against 'Vaccination Dose #2' with the Beneficiary ID in the certificate of the second dose followed by the mobile number used for registration.

Tick the checkbox below that begins with, 'I declare that I have received both..." and click on 'Submit Request'


How to change/transfer beneficiary to new mobile number:

Log in to the Cowin Portal using the mobile number used for registering the name you wish to change

Go to the 'Raise an Issue' button and choose 'Transfer a member to new mobile number'

From the list of registered names under the 'Member Details' dropdown, choose the name you wish to transfer.

Under the 'Transfer to' option, enter the mobile number to which you want to change the beneficiary to, tick the acceptance form and click on 'Continue'

The new mobile number will soon receive an OTP. The process will be complete once it is entered. 
 

Before you begin, it should be noted that the number for an account can't be changed more than once

How to rectify errors on Covid-19 certificate:

Go to the 'Raise an Issue' button and choose 'Correction in my Certificate regarding Name/Age /Gender/ Photo ID'

Once you select an individual, the window that follows will display his/her name, Year of Birth, Gender and Photo ID one after the other with a box to make changes against it

Remember that you can only edit two inputs out of name, date of birth, gender and Aadhaar card number/PAN card/passport number.

Click 'Continue' after making the desired correction(s)
 

