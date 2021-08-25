Delhi-Patna Rajdhani to have Tejas rakes 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Indian Railway has decided to run the premier Rajendranagar Terminal-New Delhi, Rajdhani Express train with the state-of-the-art Tejas coach rakes equipped with hi-tech safety and comfort features.

The existing LHB rakes of the Patna Rajdhani will be converted into the ultra-modern Tejas rakes. Rajesh Kumar, chief spokesperson of East Central Railway, said the special Rajdhani with Tejas rakes will run from September 1.

“These rakes will be equipped with automatic plug indoor system. Under this, all the entrance gates will be controlled centrally and the train will not run till all the entrance gates are closed,” said Kumar.

There will be CCTV cameras in each coach and also two LCD screens to display important information such as next station, expected arrival and departure times, delay if any and security related messages to the passengers.