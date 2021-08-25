STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Despite approval to Zydus Cadila vaccine, kids' inoculation may not start anytime soon

Vaccination for adolescents and kids with serious comorbidities, however, are likely to start in October when sufficient doses of ZyCoV D is available.

Published: 25th August 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepares to administer the vaccine for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite an approval from the drug regulator to Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila for the 12-17 age group, apart from adults, vaccination will be available for adolescents and children universally only after adult vaccination is completed. 

Vaccination for adolescents and kids with serious comorbidities, however, are likely to start in October when sufficient doses of ZyCoV D is available.

Talking to this newspaper, N K Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation said while ZyCoV D has been approved for 12-17 year olds, by the end of this month or early September, Covaxin may also be available for children.

Covaxin by Bharat Biotech is being tested on 2-17 year olds as part of an extended Phase 3 clinical trial that had ended for adults in March-April.

“Our plan is to offer universal vaccination to kids only when all adults are covered as they have a much higher risk of developing serious disease. But we are set to do prioritisation for children with severe underlying conditions,” said Arora. 

He added a panel of doctors who defined the clinical criteria for the 45-59 group in the second phase of vaccination will come up with guidelines for kids’ vaccination. “These guidelines will be released by September end.”

Underlying diseases that may lead to vaccine prioritisation include diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases. Experts have said that risk of severe disease due to Covid is far lower in kids. Their vaccination should be considered only when there are vaccines, effective in preventing transmission, are available. 

“None of the available vaccines are capable of preventing transmission. They offer protection from hospitalisation and severe disease. There should be no hurry to vaccinate children,” Chandrakant Lahariya, health systems and vaccine specialist, said earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zydus Cadila COVID-19 Vaccine ZyCoV D National Technical Advisory Group Covaxin
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp