Haryana: Retired army personnel surrenders after murdering daughter-in-law, three others

Sources said all the four died on the spot as they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon when they were asleep.

Gurugram police personnel taking wife of the murder accused for questioning. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A retired army personnel, now working as a property dealer, murdered his daughter-in-law and three members of his tenant’s family in Gurugram early Tuesday and later surrendered at the local police station. 

Police said 58-year-old Rao Rai Singh, who lives at Rajendra Park in Gurugram Sector 105, suspected his daughter-in-law Sunita Yadav of having an illicit relationship with the tenant, Krishna Kumar.

After committing the crime, Singh went to the local police station and surrendered. Police said Singh confessed to have killed Sunita, Kumar, his wife and a minor daughter. 

The three-year-old younger daughter of the tenant was also attacked and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in a serious condition.

The accused reportedly told police that there was a constant fight at his house for the past two years and he was suspicious that his daughter-in-law was having an affair with the tenant.

The police said Kumar was not vacating the house of the accused. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

“Prima facie, we suspect that the accused locked all the doors of the house and murdered the four persons with a knife while they were sleeping on different floors. We are investigating if anyone else was also involved in the crime,” said a senior police officer.

“First he murdered his daughter-in-law Sunita who was sleeping on the first floor. Then went to the second floor and murdered the tenant’s family. Singh’s wife and son were present in the house at the time of the murder. We are questioning them as well. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” the officer added.

