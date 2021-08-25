STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narayan Rane claims Uddhav Thackeray used 'unpalatable' words for Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath

'Uddhav also called Home Minister Amit Shah shameless. He even said he was using unparliamentary words deliberately to describe Shah. What a civilised language,' the Union Minister said.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: BJP union minister Narayan Rane has got relief from the Bombay High Court from any actions by the Maharashtra police in connection with his controversial remark of giving a tight slap to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra government in Bombay High Court assured that no action against Narayan Rane will be taken till further hearing that is scheduled on September 17. Rane’s senior lawyer Satish Mane-Shinde had filed a petition in Bombay HC asking to quash all FIRs filed against Narayan Rane.

“Both the Mahad and Bombay High Court’s orders were in my favour,” said Narayan Rane in his press conference on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Rane tweeted, ‘Satyamev Jayate’ after receiving bail from Judicial Magistrate court, Mahad.

Rane said that due to a court order, he will not say anything but he will continue to expose the Uddhav Thackeray government. He also read out Uddhav Thackeray’s earlier statements against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aadityanath, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, and asked why no action was taken against Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane said henceforth he will not use objectionable words and even carry a tape recorder so that media cannot twist his statements. “I will be more cautious while speaking. I did not understand what really hurt Shiv Sena so much that they arrested me. My arrest was made because they are rattled with the overwhelming response to our Jan Ashirward Yatra. I will restart my Yatra once again from the day after tomorrow,” Rane said.

Narayan Rane said he has not spoken anything wrong against the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but  since margdharshak Devendra Fadnavis said it was a wrong statement, he accepts it. He also questioned whether home minister Dilip Walse Patil or Sena minister Anil Parab was in charge of the Home ministry. “Anil Parab’s audio clip of pressurizing police to arrest me has got viral on social media. It shows that there was political pressure to arrest me. We want inquiry in all episodes of my arrest. I have not finished, We will reply to Shiv Sena when the right time comes,” Rane said.

The Union minister said he is grateful to his party leaders for extending support in this issue. “Henceforth, I will not tolerate any objectionable commentsagainst me and my party leaders. We will also file  police cases and demand actions. The law should be same for everyone,” Rane said.

Rane also said that his party will not allow Maharashtra to go the West Bengal way where there is no law and order and police are used to target Opposition.

Rane made the controversial remarks on Monday after which Shiv Sena workers lodged police complaints against him in several districts.

Acting on these complaints, police arrested Rane and produced him before the Mahad court where he was granted bail late Tuesday night.

Asked how he will criticise Maharashtra's Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government, he said, "I will criticise using good words."

