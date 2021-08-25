STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM writes to Jaishankar, seeks repatriation of Shaheed Udham Singh's personal effects from UK

The Chief Minister, in his letter to Jaishankar, appealed to him to take up this matter with the United Kingdom government so that the nation is able to express its highest gratitude to the martyr.

Published: 25th August 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to seek from the Government of United Kingdom repatriation of the personal effects of legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh, including his pistol and personal diary.

The Chief Minister, in his letter to Jaishankar, appealed to him to take up this matter with the United Kingdom government so that the nation is able to express its highest gratitude to the martyr and great patriot while celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"You may be aware that it was with this very pistol that he avenged the dastardly act of the erstwhile British Government at Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of unarmed and innocent Indians were shot dead under the charge of the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, Michael O'Dwyer," read the letter.

"It was with this pistol that Shaheed Udham Singh brought Michael O' Dwyer to justice in the Caxton Hall, London," wrote the Chief Minister.

Amarinder Singh further stated that "It is also known that Shaheed Udham Singh used to keep a diary, as his personal log, which also deserves to be brought back to India, so that the people of country could derive motivation and inspiration from it." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
martyr Shaheed Udham Singh Punjab CM Amarinder SIngh MEA S Jaishankar United Kingdom government
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp