Ranchi diary

Documentary on Bankathi teaching model out

Bankathi-Shiksha Aapke Dwar, a documentary, has been released on India’s leading OTT platform MX Player that boasts of over 280 million global users. Directed by Satyajit Sharma and produced by Ginger Design, the documentary details the dedication of teachers at Bankathi Middle School in Dumka in the face of pandemic. When the world was yet to come to terms with the impact of the lockdowns, these teachers landed up at the doorsteps of students and conducted open-air classes, following Covid-appropriate behaviour. The documentary has run in 19 film festivals to critical acclaim. The teaching model was cited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat.

Mass medication programme against filariasis

Health minister Banna Gupta launched a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme against filariasis in 12 of the 24 affected districts and urged over 1.78 crore intended beneficiaries to take the necessary medications to eradicate the vector-borne disease, which mostly affects people in rural areas. The four-day campaign, scheduled to conclude on August 27, was launched in Giridih, Chatra, Dumka, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Garhwa, Godda, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Lohardaga, Ranchi and Simdega. During the drive, at least two drugs – DEC and Albendazole – will be administered to beneficiaries in 11 districts of the state and three drugs – DEC, Albendazole and Ivermectin – will be administered to beneficiaries in Simdega.

Draft bill on doctors’ protection approved

Health minister Banna Gupta has approved the draft of Medical Protection Bill A Medical Protection Bill aimed at providing safety to doctors. It is likely to be tabled in the Monsoon Session. Gupta gave nod to the bill drafted using provisions from the Medical Protection Acts of different states in India. The State Health Ministry has not only focused on ensuring safety for doctors but also tried to provide consumer rights and right to affordable treatment to the patients, making it beneficial for patients as well as caregivers in the state. The MPA is already being implemented in 18 states.

Ticket vending machines at three stations

Automatic ticket vending machine at railway stations With a view to offering relief to passengers from the harassment of standing in long queues at ticket counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) would be installed at three railway stations soon. Dhanbad Rail Division of East Central Railway Zone (ECR) is going to install ATVM at Dhanbad, Koderma, and Daltonganj railway stations of the division. With the restoration of this facility, rather than joining in long queues at counters, the passenger can take a general ticket from ATVM at the main gate. Senior railway officials said that the machines have already arrived at divisional headquarters from ECR headquarters and installation at the selected station is in progress.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com