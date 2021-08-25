STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Cabinet approves increase in Fair and Remunerative Price on sugarcane to Rs 290 per quintal

The Centre had in August 2020 increased the FRP by Rs 10, bringing the amount to Rs 285 per quintal. In 2019-2020, the government had fixed Sugarcane FRP at Rs 275 per quintal.

Published: 25th August 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet approved an increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) on sugarcane to Rs 290 per quintal based on a 10 per cent recovery, informed Union Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions here today, Goyal said, "The Union Cabinet has decided that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) which is paid on sugarcane will be increased to Rs 290 per quintal which will be based on a 10 per cent recovery. When the recovery increases beyond 10 per cent, then on every point 1 per cent rise, additional Rs 2.90 is paid per quintal. Even if a farmer has less than 9.5 per cent recovery, their Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) will be Rs 275 per quintal."

The Centre had in August 2020 increased the FRP by Rs 10, bringing the amount to Rs 285 per quintal. In 2019-2020, the government had fixed Sugarcane FRP at Rs 275 per quintal.

He further said, "Many farmers across the country have increased their recovery by using modern technology, implementing new practices on a large scale. We have been observing that the recovery in our country is improving."

"Also last year, export was also at a record high. Our country has entered contracts of exporting 70 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, out of which 55 lakh tonnes has already been exported and the remaining 15 lakh tonnes is in the pipeline," added the Union Minister.

With the amendment of the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966 on October 22, 2009, the concept of Statutory Minimum Price (SMP) of sugarcane was replaced with the 'Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP)' of sugarcane for 2009-10 and subsequent sugar seasons.

Under the FRP system, the farmers are not required to wait till the end of the season or for any announcement of the profits by sugar mills or the Government. The new system also assures margins on account of profit and risk to farmers, irrespective of the fact whether sugar mills generate profit or not and is not dependent on the performance of any individual sugar mill, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

In order to ensure that higher sugar recoveries are adequately rewarded and considering variations amongst sugar mills, the FRP is linked to a basic recovery rate of sugar, with a premium payable to farmers for higher recoveries of sugar from sugarcane. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Cabinet fair and renumerative price sugarcane Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp