Activist writes to CJI seeking justice for deceased who self-immolated in front of SC

The incident happened recently on August 16, in which a rape victim (aged 24 years) and witness (aged 27 years) allegedly self-immolated themselves in front of gate D, of the Supreme Court of India.

Published: 26th August 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (File photo | Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Activist Yogita Bhayana has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana requesting appropriate and expeditious steps to establish justice on the recent horrific incident in which a man and woman allegedly self-immolated outside the Supreme Court and later died in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.

Bhayana through an advocate, Amit Sahni, has sent a representation to the CJI and sought the apex court's immediate intervention to ensure appropriate and expeditious steps in order to establish justice and order in the society by transferring the rape trial to Delhi and by ensuring the investigating of the case to an independent agency under the supervision of the court to impart justice to the deceased.

The letter petition, a copy accessed by ANI, stated, "Hope Agni-Pariksha of the victim and the witness would ensure justice to the departed souls though the same could not be ensured during their lifetime".

The letter petition requested that the Supreme Court treat the present representation as Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Amit Sahni told ANI.

It further stated that the whole investigation process of the rape charges requires to be started afresh by either a different agency or by the Delhi Police as Uttar Pradesh Police has already been proved to be prejudiced and the rape trial will not be free from prejudices in UP which is clear from the trial of incidences and hence it needs to be transferred to Delhi.

The horrific incident happened recently on August 16, in which a rape victim (aged 24 years) and witness (aged 27 years) allegedly self-immolated themselves in front of gate D, of the Supreme Court of India.

The deceased victim from Ballia, UP had accused BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) Member of Parliament (MP), Atul Rai, of allegedly raping her in 2019 and making pornographic videos and blackmailing her. The accused was contesting an election from Ghosi constituency of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh and also won the election, the letter petition sent to the CJI said. 

