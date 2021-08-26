STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air taxis will be possible in coming days under drone rules: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

In a notification dated August 25, the Ministry of Civil Aviation eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them

Published: 26th August 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air taxis that will traverse the airspace instead of roads will be very much possible in the coming days under the drone rules announced on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

"Air taxis are being researched and invented globally and many startups are coming up," the minister said during a press conference here.

"That time is not far when taxis, like the ones of Uber etc that you see on roads, you will see in the air under the drone policy. I believe this is very much possible," he added.

The minister said that the Defence Ministry, the Home Ministry and BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) have been working together so that "counter rogue drone technology" can be developed and adopted quickly.

In a notification dated August 25, the Ministry of Civil Aviation eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fees charged from the operator from 72 to 4.

