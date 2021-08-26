STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs leave to Delhi for purported show of strength in support of CM Baghel

In the recent months, Congress in Chhattisgarh has been witnessing differences simmering over the 2.5 years power-sharing formula between Baghel and the health minister T S Singhdeo.

Published: 26th August 2021

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the intensified tussle within the Chhattisgarh Congress, a substantial number of the party MLAs including couple of ministers and some senior leaders left for Delhi on Thursday late evening in the purported attempt to show the head count in support of the Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

In the recent months the party in Chhattisgarh has been witnessing differences simmering over the 2.5 years power-sharing formula between Baghel and the health minister T S Singhdeo.

Baghel reached his half-way through tenure on June 17 this year.

Both Baghel and Singhdeo camped in Delhi since Tuesday to hold discussions with the party high command and senior leaders. Singhdeo was dubbed as potential chief ministerial candidate amid rumours of “2.5 year formula” and change of CM in the state. The latter however put the speculations to rest on Thursday stating that the party has never spelled out any such power arrangement.

To a query on whether the party legislators were summoned by the central leadership, the state Congress spokesperson told TNIE that no such directive has been given by the party high command.

“They (MLAs) are going to Delhi on their own. We have not received any order from the Delhi leaders”, the spokesperson said.

The party insiders informed that Congress MLAs flying to Delhi is likely to be seen as head count in support of the chief minister.

“We are willing to put forth our views before the party high command”, a Congress MLA who left for Delhi said but refused to divulge details.

After his return from Delhi on Wednesday, Baghel who was accorded a rousing reception at Raipur airport, has alleged that there are forces that wish to create political instability in the state by seeking rotation of the post of chief minister.

On this, the former CM and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh asked Bhupesh to clarify about those demanding 2.5 year rotation of CM post. “It's ridiculous that the Congress party despite having a huge majority in Chhattisgarh talks about political instability. Strange enough, the CM is facing threat from whom”, Singh stated.

