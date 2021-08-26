STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress reposes faith in Amarinder Singh, rebels seek Rahul audience

In a major jolt to four rebel ministers and nearly two dozen MLAs seeking the ouster of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the AICC on Wednesday reposed faith in the embattled leader. 

File photo of Amarinder Singh (L) with Congress’ Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Shortly after meeting a Punjab Congress leaders’ delegation in Dehradun, party’s general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat asserted that Amarinder would lead the party’s charge in the 2022 Assembly election. The rebels on Tuesday had launched a broadside on Amarinder, claiming they had lost faith in his leadership over unfulfilled promises.

The delegation to Dehradun comprised Amarinder’s once diehard supporters Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Charanjit Singh Channi. After the meeting, Rawat said: “The leaders expressed concerns over the functioning of the state government and shared their grievances. I will speak with the people concerned and apprise the high command of the situation. I had received similar complaints earlier, too. If the party MLAs fear that the district authorities may work against them, it is a serious matter.  We should work together for the party and find a solution to the grievances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Channi said they were ready to abide by all decisions of the high command. “Our meeting with Rawat was satisfactory. He has assured us to bring our grievances to the notice of the high command,” he added. 

Sources said after the Dehradun meeting, the four Punjab leaders left for Delhi to seek an audience with former party president Rahul Gandhi. Punjab Congress general secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh is already in Delhi with other leaders trying to fix an appointment with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, said sources.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Patiala and Amarinder’s wife Preneet Kaur slammed the disgruntled leaders and held Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for the turmoil. 

