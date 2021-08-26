STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How long UP govt will hide 'corruption', asks Priyanka

Gandhi was commenting over the fact that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on August 19.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the UP government over irregularities listed in a CAG report, asking how long it will cover up "corruption".

The report has highlighted faulty-budget making process and also loss accrued to the state government on account of irregularities in many departments' functioning.The CAG also suggested that the UP government should make budget estimates more realistic.

"The CAG report has exposed scams worth thousands of crores in many departments of the UP government," Gandhi claimed in a Hindi tweet.

"Till when the government will cover up its corruption? Thousands of crores of people of UP have been lost in scams and the government has no answers," she added.

The Congress leader, who is also the in-charge of the UP affairs at the AICC, also pointed to a sharp rise in prices of diesel and stagnant sugarcane rates.

In another tweet, Priyanka Vadra said despite a regular increase in prices of diesel and electricity for farmers, the price of sugarcane has not seen any rise since 2017.

