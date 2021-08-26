STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Illegal religious conversion case: Gujarat police reach UP to arrest two accused

Delhi resident Umar Gautam was held by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in June on charges of fraudulently converting people to Islam.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purpose.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A team of Vadodara police from Gujarat has reached Uttar Pradesh to arrest two persons allegedly involved in diverting funds of a charitable trust for illegal religious conversions and to provide legal help to anti-CAA protestors and those arrested in Delhi communal riots, officials said on Thursday.

Both the accused - Mohammad Umar Gautam and Salauddin Shaikh - are currently lodged in a Lucknow jail and the Vadodara police team has reached there with a production warrant issued by a local court, said a release from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara police.

Delhi resident Umar Gautam was held by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in June on charges of fraudulently converting people to Islam.

Shaikh was arrested by the UP ATS from Panigate area in Vadodara last month, after it was revealed that he had allegedly provided funds to Gautam and others to carry out illegal conversions.

A parallel probe by Vadodara police had revealed that Shaikh, as the managing trustee of Afmi Charitable Trust in the Gujarat city, allegedly collected Rs 24.

48 crore from different sources, including Dubai, to carry out activities which were in contravention to the purposes for which the trust was formed, the SOG said in the release.

While the UP ATS was conducting a probe into the main case, the Vadodara police were also conducting an investigation from their side and registered an FIR on August 24 against Shaikh, Gautam and others.

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed by the Vadodara police to conduct further investigation into the matter.

The Vadodara SOG on Tuesday registered the FIR against Shaikh, Gautam and others under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different communities), 465 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), the release said.

It was revealed during the probe that Shaikh gave Rs 6 crore to Umar Gautam and others to carry out religious conversions and Rs 60 lakh as legal help to anti-CAA protestors and those arrested post the 2020 Delhi communal riots.

Shaikh even diverted Rs 7.27 crore to his connections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Assam to build over 100 mosques in those states, said the release, adding that police teams were also sent to those states to unearth the entire network.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP illegal conversion UP Illegal religious conversion case
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp