STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India propagates peace, always opposed expansionist policies, terrorism: Om Birla

Birla arrived in Leh to inaugurate the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory on August 27.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Leh (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

LEH: Terming Ladakh as a land of sending out the message of peace and harmony, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while referring to the India-China standoff in Ladakh said on Thursday said that India has always been a leader in propagating peace and it has always opposed expansionist policies and terrorism.

Speaking to ANI today, the Speaker said, "India is successful in guarding its borders. Our brave soldiers have been guarding the borders and they keep on doing so. I want to give this message that all the countries should work towards their development and strengthening democracy but they should not practice expansionist policies. India has always been against expansionist policies and terrorism. India has always been a leader in propagating peace and Ladakh is a land of giving this message of peace and harmony."

Birla who arrived in Leh today to inaugurate the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory on August 27, while listing his priorities said, "Among my priorities in Ladakh, its geographical condition, development as per the needs of the people, this area should become self-reliant, and we can provide a new market for the producers and produce, handicrafts, the art and culture of this region in the country and the world, national and international tourists can visit the place so that people here can get employment. We also aim to develop villages and link them with cities."

Around 195 representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions are likely to physically attend the programme and Birla will also visit Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley to meet the Panchayat representatives.

Further responding to a question on the opposition's demand to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held discussions with the leaders of all parties. The government had said that they are starting a delimitation process in the union territory. The government also wants to conduct elections as soon as possible. Therefore, Panchayat elections were held so that the elected representatives of the people could be inducted into the Panchayats."  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp