STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand to launch industrial policy on Friday, aims at Rs 1 lakh crore investment

The Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) will be unveiled at an investors' meet in New Delhi, an official said.

Published: 26th August 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will on Friday launch an industrial policy that aims at attracting up to Rs 1 lakh core of investment, as the government is looking to establish the state as a hub of electronics system design and manufacturing.

The Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) will be unveiled at an investors' meet in New Delhi, an official said.

With the launch of JIIPP 2021, the state government will promote business opportunities in the fields of textile and apparel, automobile, electric vehicles, food processing, pharma, electronic system design and manufacturing, tourism, health, IT & ITeS, renewable energy, breweries and distilleries, startup and incubation centres, education and MSME sectors, he said.

"To establish the state as a hub of electronics system design and manufacturing, a cluster has been set up near Jamshedpur," the official said.

Adityapur Electronic Manufacturing Cluster Ltd, a special purpose company, was established for its smooth functioning.

It is a greenfield project spread across 82 acre of land, he said, adding that the campus has 92 units with plug & play facilities.

An area of 49 acre has been booked for open infrastructure, which is ready to be allocated for 51 electronic manufacturing units.

"Jharkhand is a land of unlimited opportunities. We welcome all the investors and our government will stand by you. This will create employment opportunities for our skilled workforce,” Soren said.

The JIIPP promises investors up to 100 per cent relief from SGST for nine years and 75 per cent for large scale industries for 12 years.

“Through the new policy, we are trying to maximize incentives to investors and ensure they enjoy a business-friendly ecosystem in Jharkhand,” the industries department secretary Pooja Singhal said.

The policy offers an incentive up to Rs 25 crore as a comprehensive investment project subsidy with an additional 5 per cent provision for women and specially abled investors and entrepreneurs belonging to SC and ST communities.

Apart from these, the policy has proposed interest and power subsidy benefits.

Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said the government will support investors and stand by them to actualise their investments into returns and growth.

During the launch of the policy here, the chief minister will hold one-on-one meetings with all stakeholders and representatives from different business houses from across the country, where he will listen to the proposals of investors.

Jharkhand is the largest producer of Tasar silk in India and the second-largest manufacturer of horticulture crops.

Apart from road, rail and air connectivity, India's second multi-modal port has been developed on the river Ganges, which provides opportunities to industries established in Jharkhand to the global market.

The government is planning to revive sick industrial units, the official said.

The state administration has identified several such facilities which can be revived, he said, adding that these factories can resume operations under the beneficial provisions of the JIIPP 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand industrial policy Hemant Soren
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp