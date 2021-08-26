Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Ramakrishna Mission colleges to start online edu

The three colleges run by the Ramakrishna Mission in Kolkata and adjoining areas will start their first-year UG classes on online platforms in September. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur, will start the classes on September 6. Classes at Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara, will begin in the middle of September and Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Narendrapur, would begin between September 15 and 30. The government-aided colleges and universities are to start classes from October 1. Teachers will hold classes through teleconference for those who do not have access to the internet or requisite gadgets.

Popular milk market at Ganesh talkies to be shifted

Kolkata’s prominent milk market at Ganesh Talkies and two nearby parking lots will make way for the second phase of the demolition of the Vivekananda Road flyover, a part of which had collapsed in March 2016, killing 45 people. In the first phase, the stretch of the flyover between Posta Bazar and Strand Road, near the Howrah Bridge, was pulled down. The second and last phase of the demolition between Ganesh Talkies and Girish Park will start on August 27 under the oversight of the urban development department. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided that once the demolition starts, the stretch of Vivekananda Road between Ganesh Talkies and Girish Park will remain shut to traffic for nearly a month and a half.

Ministry wants NITs, IIEST to cut down on expenditure by 20%

The Union ministry of education has asked NITs and IIEST (Shibpur) to cut down expenditure by 20%. The advisory on reducing ‘controllable expenditure’ came because the budget estimate for financial year 2021-22 under the scheme ‘support to NITs and IIEST’ has been cut from Rs 1,325 crore to Rs 1,065.04 crore under overhead expenditure, says a circular issued by the ministry. A list of object heads under which expenditure, includes grant-in-aid general, minor works, maintenance and travel expenses, will have to be controlled has been enclosed with the circular.

School reopening after Durga Puja vacation

The state government is likely to reopen schools after the Puja vacation, provided the Covid situation remains under control and the third wave is not as dangerous. “We are keen to reopen schools after Puja break. We will have the schools sanitised before reopening, but the decision is subject to ground situation. So far the situation in Bengal is under control and positivity rate is around 1%,’’ said chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The state will attempt to reopen schools and colleges on alternate days after Puja vacation, said Mamata. In Bengal, schools had resumed in-person classes for students of Classes IX to XII from February 12. The classes were suspended on April 12 because of a renewed spike in number of Covid positive cases.

