STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Record 24.20 lakh people vaccinated against Covid in one day during mega drive

The MP health department in a tweet claimed it to be a new record for the state.

Published: 26th August 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

The figures was updated on Thursday morning as details from remote vaccination centres located in difficult terrains and forest areas reached late.

The figures was updated on Thursday morning as details from remote vaccination centres located in difficult terrains and forest areas reached late. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has vaccinated over 24.20 lakh people against COVID-19 in one day during its two-day mega inoculation campaign, an official said on Thursday.

The MP health department in a tweet claimed it to be a new record for the state.

Earlier, a record of administering jabs to 17.62 lakh people was set on June 21, it said.

MP's additional director for vaccination Dr Santosh Shukla told PTI that more than 24.20 lakh people were vaccinated in the state on Wednesday, the first day of its two-day mega inoculation drive.

The figures was updated on Thursday morning as details from remote vaccination centres located in difficult terrains and forest areas reached late in the night, he said.

The campaign will specially focus on vaccinating those whose second dose is due, he said.

Since the beginning of the inoculation drive in MP in January this year, 4,20,97,917 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till Wednesday night, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Covid vaccine coronavirus
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp