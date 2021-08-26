Mother, two children die in house collapse in Kanpur

By PTI

KANPUR: A woman and her two children were killed after a three-storey house in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur collapsed on Thursday morning, police officials said.

The incident occurred in the Bekanganj area in the city.

It was not immediately clear what led to the collapse of the building.

A woman, in her mid-30s, and her two children died when the roof of the first floor of the house collapsed, while her husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

"The husband, his wife and their two children lived on the ground floor of the house. The house collapsed in the morning after which a fire brigade team and local police officials rushed to the spot and pulled out the family members trapped in the rubble," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur East) Anoop Singh said.

"They were rushed to the Ursula Hospital where doctors declared the wife, the son and the daughter (both minors) dead," Singh said.

The condition of the husband is stated to be stable, he said.