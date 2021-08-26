Outrage in Assam after college girl’s murder by estranged boyfriend

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The murder of a college girl in Assam by her estranged boyfriend has triggered outrage.

The state government directed Special Director General of Police GP Singh to probe the case in a speedy manner so that exemplary punishment could be ensured against the culprit. The state cabinet, which met on Thursday, expressed deep condolences.

Nandita Saikia, a student of a three-year degree course at the Moridhal College in Northern Assam’s Dhemaji district, was attacked with a machete on Saturday by one Rintu Sharma who is a non-teaching employee of the college. One of her friends and her (friend’s) father were also injured in the attack.

Nandita was admitted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh in a critical condition and she succumbed to her wounds on Wednesday night. The accused was arrested by the police on the day of the incident.

When the news of the girl’s death spread, social media users vented their ire. Some demanded capital punishment for the accused.

“Anguished to learn about the demise of Nandita Saikia who was undergoing treatment after a heinous attack on her. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. In this hour of grief, I stand in solidarity with her family members,” the state’s Agriculture Minister Atul Bora tweeted.

Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan wrote: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Nandita Saikia...Anguished by the act of the perpetrator; urge the administration to take necessary steps to provide exemplary punishment to the accused.”

Actress Aimee Baruah said it was heartbreaking to learn that Nandita passed away.

“It is my earnest appeal to the police and the judiciary to ensure swift, strict, and exemplary punishment for this criminal,” she said.