Over 1 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid in Rajasthan: Health minister

The minister said in view of a possible third wave of coronavirus, the infrastructure of all the hospitals in the state is being strengthened.

Published: 26th August 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, (Representational image)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Over one crore people have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine in Rajasthan, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday.

With this, 20 per cent of the target population in the state has been fully vaccinated, he said.

"A total of 4, 12, 67,359 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state. Of them, 3, 12, 58,116 have been given the first dose and 1,00,09,243 beneficiaries have received both doses," the minister said.

Sharma said there are 3,177 vaccination sites in the state -- 3,109 government and 68 private sites.

The minister said in view of a possible third wave of coronavirus, the infrastructure of all the hospitals in the state is being strengthened.

He said availability of medical oxygen, along with ICU beds, is being ensured in 332 CHCs.

